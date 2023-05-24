Nights at the Campground Return to Annie and Abel Van Meter State Park

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, MAY 24, 2023 – Annie and Abel Van Meter State Park is happy to announce the return of Nights at the Campground, a series of evening interpretive programs where attendees can learn about a variety of topics with the park naturalist. Programs are Saturday nights at 8 p.m. at the park’s large shelter house.

Program schedule:

• May 27: Whooooo's There? Missouri's Owls!

• June 3: The Fantabulous Fox

• June 10: Hiss Busters

• June 17: Things that go Bump in the Night

• June 24: Missouri State Parks' Thieves; Subject Raccoons

• July 1: Oh!! Possum

• July 8: Whooooo's There? Missouri's Owls!

• July 15: The Fantabulous Fox

• July 22: Hiss Busters

• July 29: Things that go Bump in the Night

• Aug. 5: TBD

• Aug. 12: Oh!!! Possum

• Aug. 19: Whooooo's There? Missouri's Owls!

• Aug. 26: The Fantabulous Fox

• Sept. 2: The "Bat" Man!

Annie and Abel Van Meter State Park is located 12 miles north of Marshall on Hwy. 122. For more information about the event, call the park office at 660-886-7537.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.