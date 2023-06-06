Pivotal Point Auction Goes Live

St. Joseph, MO; Pivotal Point Transitional Housing is located in St. Joseph at 4826 Frederick Avenue, they offer assistance with counseling, budgeting, problem solving, and nutrition. They provide access to legal assistance, automotive repair, dental and medical care. Families who get out of the program are tracked for five years and are given access to counseling, the food pantry, the holiday program, and back to school help.
Pivotal Point also runs a thrift store which helps provide funding for their housing and assistance programs.
Pivotal Point is hosting an auction from June 6-10 with packages like Movie Nite which includes a fluffy throw blanket, pillow, two cups, two popcorn buckets, a popcorn shaker, a box of popcorn, and a $100 Amazon gift card for movie rentals. Other packages up for auction include a Grove Brand cleaning bundle with sponges, soap, wipes, towels, and a spray bottle. Another package up for auction is a Succulent themed bundle with pictures of succulents, two fake succulents, a mug, and a succulent diffuser.
Pivotal Point is also hosting a Ladies Night at the thrift store featuring a charcuterie board and a root beer float bar. This event is on June 8th from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
For more information call 816-261-8158.