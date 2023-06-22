Shingles Vaccines Are Available Through the Health Department

St. Joseph, MO; The city of St. Joseph Health Department has a shipment of the Shingles vaccine for people 50 years of age or older to prevent shingles.
The health department offers immunizations from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm Monday through Friday. Walk-ins are welcome and there is no fee for the administration of the vaccine.
The shingles vaccine requires two doses, both of which can be provided by the health department. After your first dose of the vaccine, you should wait a minimum of two months and a maximum of six months before returning for your second dose.
Shingles is described as being an itchy, painful rash that develops on one side of the face or body. Shingles is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox. People who have had chickenpox can later in life get shingles.
According to a press release from the city of St. Joseph health department, 18% of people who have shingles will experience life-long complications such as nerve pain.