 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce Donut Dash Scheduled for October

  • Updated
  • 0
St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce Donut Dash Scheduled for October

St. Joseph, MO; The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce's ninth annual Donut Dash is scheduled for Saturday, October 21st, 2023.

The Donut Dash is a race that begins at the Patee House Museum and ends at Gold-N-Glaze Donuts & Coffee Shop.

Participants who register for the race before noon on October 13th will pay a registration fee of $25 and a t-shirt, while participants who register the day of the race will pay a $35 registration fee and will not receive a t-shirt. 

The registration fee for children 12 and younger is $10.

The run will begin at 8 a.m., there will be participant medals, drinks, and fun at the finish line. 

"The Chamber enjoys hosting this event," said Natalie Redmond, President and CEO. "It blends a little food, a little history and a lot of positivity. Runners are always excited for the Donut Dash."

To register for the race click here.

Those who register before noon on October 13th will receive a t-shirt. 

Online registration for the race will end at 7:30 a.m. on the morning of the race.

Packet pick up will be on October 20th at Farmers State Bank from 3 to 6 p.m. and at the race start location on October 21st from 6:30 to 7:45 a.m.

After the race, The Hi-Ho Bar & Grill will be open for brunch, participants will be responsible for any costs associated with this. 

The race is sponsored by Gold-N-Glaze Donut & Coffee Shop and proceeds go to Mount Mora, Robidoux Row, and Patee House.

Recommended for you