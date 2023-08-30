St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce Donut Dash Scheduled for October

St. Joseph, MO; The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce's ninth annual Donut Dash is scheduled for Saturday, October 21st, 2023.
The Donut Dash is a race that begins at the Patee House Museum and ends at Gold-N-Glaze Donuts & Coffee Shop.
Participants who register for the race before noon on October 13th will pay a registration fee of $25 and a t-shirt, while participants who register the day of the race will pay a $35 registration fee and will not receive a t-shirt.
The registration fee for children 12 and younger is $10.
The run will begin at 8 a.m., there will be participant medals, drinks, and fun at the finish line.
"The Chamber enjoys hosting this event," said Natalie Redmond, President and CEO. "It blends a little food, a little history and a lot of positivity. Runners are always excited for the Donut Dash."
To register for the race click here.
Those who register before noon on October 13th will receive a t-shirt.
Online registration for the race will end at 7:30 a.m. on the morning of the race.
Packet pick up will be on October 20th at Farmers State Bank from 3 to 6 p.m. and at the race start location on October 21st from 6:30 to 7:45 a.m.
After the race, The Hi-Ho Bar & Grill will be open for brunch, participants will be responsible for any costs associated with this.
The race is sponsored by Gold-N-Glaze Donut & Coffee Shop and proceeds go to Mount Mora, Robidoux Row, and Patee House.