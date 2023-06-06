Teen Theatre Camp Held At St. Joseph Public Library

To kick off the summer reading program at St. Joseph Public Library, the library is hosting a teen theatre camp. The goal is to bring students from all walks of life who share a love of acting and singing together. Teens aged 12-17 need to register for the camp in order to participate in the Musical Theatre program and a Reader's Theatre camp in July.
Attendees will gather in June and July to explore different theatre techniques and styles. They will finish the summer by preforming the play "Everyone Gets Eaten by Sharks" written by Marshall Pailet. Musical Theatre will occur on June 16th at the downtown library at 927 Felix Street, and the final sessions will take place at the East Hills Library at 502 N. Woodbine Road, on July 24 - 28. The play will be performed on 3 p.m. on the 28th of July.
To register, email Evelyn Holtzclaw at eholtzclaw@sjpl.lib.mo.us or visit the calendar of events on the library website at sjpl.lib.mo.us/calendar. The funding for this program comes from the St. Joseph Public Library Foundation. For more information or to learn about other events go to sjpl.lib.mo.us.