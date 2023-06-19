United Way KinderClub coming to Washington Park Library

St. Joseph, MO; The St. Joseph school district and Community Action Partnership are coming together to host the United Way KinderClub at Washington Park Library on July 6 and July 29.
The KinderClub was created to help ready kids going into kindergarten and their parents by informing them of resources available to them and prepare them for the coming school year.
Sessions are from 5:30 to 6:30 pm on July 6 and 10:30 to 11:30 on July 29th. These sessions are free and each family will go home with a free book.
Registration is required, to register go to stjosephunitedway.org/sb6parents.
For more information call the St. Joseph school district at 816-671-4018 or United Way of Greater St. Joseph at 816-364-2381.