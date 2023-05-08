Local golfer see's a decline in Fairview golf course attendance

(ST. JOSPEH, Mo.) Warm weather and sunny skies are finally here. While that would normally mean golfers hitting the fairways, that has not been the case for a city golf course says a St. Joseph resident.
Local golfer Bret Nurski, has been coming to Fairview golf course for close to 30 years.
With the nicer weather in recent days, he says, he was shocked at the lack of cars in the parking lot. On a day like Sunday, Nurski says there should have been 80 cars in the parking lot, but only counted 27.
"I think it has a lot to do with the course condition right now. Me personally, I haven't played it this year, but played a lot last year. The course condition just wasn't good." said Nurski
St. Joseph Parks Director, Chuck Kempf says that there has been a few complications with projects taking longer than expected but they are on the right track for improvements.
"We've got two pretty significant projects on the park tax list, we're we're working on renovating the ponds and bridges." said Kempf
Kempf says that project alone will cost one and a quarter million dollars. They will get another $250,000 to make improvements to the irrigation system.
"That will benefit primarily the greens we're hopeful that, that amount of money will take care of new irrigation for the greens, which are some of the more important aspects of the golf course." said Kempf
Nurski says, that Fairviews course and layout is one of the best in Northwest Missouri.. and can be very difficult but has a few suggestions to help the future of the golf course.
"I think the city could give them more money somehow. Maybe some better know how of upkeep of grass. There's more to golf course maintenance than just mowing and watering. said Nurski
Kempf says it does take, quite a bit longer than people hope for. The golf course has a procurement policy that they have to go through where they get pricing, and bids. Then they have to do a contract with contractors to perform the work.
"We've got a couple of greens that are in bad shape that we're trying to get back to that good condition and then once we get there, we're really back to where we want to be." said Kempf
Kempf says, He is hopeful that the two greens that are now closed will be up and running by June. The driving ranges will start work this week..
Fairview golf course has been around for Ninty-eight years.
The one hundred and thirty-four acre attraction has eighteen holes