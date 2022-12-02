New report shows Missouri #4 for most dangerous place for drivers

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A new study from Forbes Advisor found that the state of Missouri ranks #4 for the most dangerous place for drivers.
“And unfortunately, consistently, it appears that Missouri is always toward the top in those states that are having the most issues in regards to Highway Safety,” said Jon Nelson, Assistant to the State Highway Safety and Traffic Engineer, Missouri Department of Transportation.
This shocking statistic has many factors that go into it.
“When you look at the most recent report that come out, you'll see two things mentioned in there specifically, is the high amount of speeding in the state of Missouri as well as the high level of impaired driving,” said Nelson.
“And what we are seeing whenever it comes to traffic crashes is still speed Lane violations. And of course, distracted driving and impaired driving,” said Sergeant Shane Hux, Public Information Education Officer, Troop H, Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Since 2019, fatal car accidents have increased by 7% nationally.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol website, roadway fatalities in northwest Missouri have increased 45% from 31 deaths in 2019 to 45 deaths in 2021.
So far for 2022, the toll is at 38, with alarming state-wide numbers as well.
“This year, right now we're at 934. Last year, at this time, we're at 945 traffic fatalities. So that's about a 1% decrease,” said Sergeant Hux.
“So it's, it's likely that we're going to see in excess of 1000 fatalities, again in Missouri, for the second year in a row, which the last time that had happened was 2006,” said Nelson.
There are many questions as to why traffic deaths are increasing, specifically seeing a spike in the last few years.
“When the pandemic first hit, we actually expected traffic fatalities to go down just because more people were staying home. They were off the roadways,” said Nelson.
Open roadways instead led to more reckless driving.
“Became a free for all and on the roadways, with people just taking greater risk driving way too fast, using their cell phones not wearing their seatbelts as much. And when those factors come into play, especially as traffic volumes, now come back up to normal. Those behaviors often result in fatalities and serious injuries on our highways,” said Nelson.
So make sure to take all the necessary steps to protect yourself on the roads, especially as holiday travel picks up.
“Obey all traffic laws, devote 100% of your attention to driving at all times, and always buckle up,” said Sergeant Hux.