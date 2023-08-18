News Director- Heartland Media
KQTV-TV (ABC 2.1, Antenna TV 2.2, Ion 2.3),
St. Joseph, MO
Small Market News Directors, are you tired of chasing #1 with little or no resources? Are you ready to work for a dominant station and experience what winning BIG feels like? Mid-Market Middle Managers, are you ready for a News Director gig with a serious news station?
KQTV, the Heartland Media-owned ABC affiliate in St. Joseph, MO will take your career to the next level fast. You must eat, sleep and breathe news to do this job. KQTV attacks news every day with a fast-paced delivery for more than 4 hours of live coverage each weekday. Heartland Media is a company that believes in and invests in live, local news. We may be market 200, but we play like the big leagues. Interested?
The ideal candidate must be energetic, positive, passionate, competitive, possess strong motivational skills and exceed in recruiting, training and leading a diverse staff of talented professionals.
Why St. Joseph? We live in an expressive community with a quirky culture that will win you over. It’s home to over 26 miles of parkways, 13 museums and it’s one of the country’s best-kept secrets when it comes to historic architecture. It’s a great place to make your mark: Walter Cronkite, The Pony Express and Eminem were all born here. Plus, we’re only 35 minutes from Kansas City, 2 hours from Omaha, NE — and we’re no more than a 3-hour plane ride to any coast. The area is home to the Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp, two universities, the Cherry Mash and serves as the manufacturing hub for several well-known companies. The cost of living is low too, so your generous compensation plan will give you even more bang for your buck.
KQTV is looking for the right person to lead this legacy station in northwest Missouri to new levels of success. This individual should be high-energy with a positive and competitive personality and possess the leadership skills necessary to quickly gain the respect of a very strong team of journalists. Required duties include overseeing the day-to-day operation and responsibility of the newsroom and the following:
- Provide strategic, logistical planning, and direction to the entire news department.
- Lead, develop, and coordinate electronic and digital news gathering operations: writing, video gathering, editing, remote broadcasts, and backpacks.
- Provide guidance, training, and leadership for editorial and newsgathering personnel, including MMJs, videographers, reporters, editors, anchors and others as assigned.
- Responsible for staffing and supervisory duties, including hiring, performance management, scheduling, and evaluation of all department personnel.
- Mentor and develop news employees' news gathering and technology skills, especially in the use of digital and wireless tools.
- Work with General Manager, Business Manager and Director of Technology/Operations to plan and manage the TV News operating and capital budgets. Plan, supervise, and track department expenditures.
NOTE: All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.
Qualifications:
- Four-year college degree (or the equivalent) preferably in journalism or communications.
- Minimum 4 years' experience in newsgathering and/or production and at least 3 years of direct management experience in a local television or network environment is preferred.
- Experience supervising, training, coaching and motivating a team.
Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Missouri Law. Applicant must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 (subject to any medical or religious accommodations or other applicable law).
To apply please send resume via email or mail to:
KQTV
Dirk Allsbury
Vice President and General Manager
PO Box 8369
St. Joseph, MO 64508
NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE
KQTV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KQTV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.
Job Type: Full-time
Benefits:
- 401(k)
- 401(k) matching
- Dental insurance
- Flexible schedule
- Flexible spending account
- Health insurance
- Health savings account
- Life insurance
- Paid time off
- Vision insurance
Schedule:
- 8 hour shift
- Monday to Friday
COVID-19 considerations:
Applicant must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 (subject to any medical or religious accommodations or other applicable law)
Education:
- Bachelor's (Preferred)
Work Location: In person