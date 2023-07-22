 Skip to main content
1 killed in motorcycle accident Saturday morning

  • Updated
Belt and Pear Street

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday morning in south St. Joseph.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, the crash occurred at the intersection of South Belt Highway and Pear Street at 10:20 a.m.

Police said the motorcycle was northbound on the Belt Highway and collided with a car that was turning onto the Belt from Pear Street.

The driver of the motorcycle died as a result of the crash.

The driver of the car was taken to Mosaic Life Care with moderate injuries.

The accident is under investigation.

