1 killed in motorcycle accident Saturday morning

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday morning in south St. Joseph.
According to the St. Joseph Police Department, the crash occurred at the intersection of South Belt Highway and Pear Street at 10:20 a.m.
Police said the motorcycle was northbound on the Belt Highway and collided with a car that was turning onto the Belt from Pear Street.
The driver of the motorcycle died as a result of the crash.
The driver of the car was taken to Mosaic Life Care with moderate injuries.
The accident is under investigation.