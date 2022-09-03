1 life-flighted, 3 others injured in Saturday night crash near Gower

(GOWER, Mo.) One person was life-flighted to KU Medical Center Saturday night following a two-vehicle crash near Gower.
According to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, around 8:00 p.m. one car was t-boned at the intersection of SE U.S. Highway 169 and SE State Route VV after one vehicle failed to check both ways at the stop sign.
Authorities say that one passenger was life-flighted to KU Medical Center. Three others were involved in the accident. Two were taken to Mosaic Life Care and one was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Kansas City.