10 students taken to Mosaic Life Care following bus accident

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) 10 students were taken to Mosaic Life Care following a school bus accident Wednesday afternoon.
Officers from the St. Joseph Police Department say the bus was traveling south on Riverside Road when it attempted to turn left towards the Ridge of St. Joseph apartment complex.
A truck traveling north on Riverside collided with the rear of the bus.
Mosaic Life Care CEO Mike Poore confirmed in a press conference that 24 children were on the bus at the time of the accident. 10 students were taken to Mosaic Life Care, whether by ambulance or by their families. None had serious injuries.
Director of Communications for the St. Joseph School District Eileen Houston-Stewart says the students were from Central High School and Truman Middle School.
"We will follow up with our students tomorrow. As you know something like this can be very traumatic and so we will definitely follow up with those students who attend school tomorrow. If counseling is needed, we will supply counselors for as long as they're needed," Houston-Stewart says.
The driver of the truck was cited for the accident.