$100,000 scratcher prize won in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Lottery says that a player uncovered one of seven $100,000 top prizes in the "Triple Cherry Crossword" scratchers game.
The ticket was purchased at King Hill Mart and Liquor located at 4702 King Hill Avenue in St. Joseph.
According to the Missouri Lottery Public Relations and Web Coordinator says the "Triple Cherry Crossword" is a $5 scratcher game that started in October 2022. Players have won more than $5.3 million of the game's total prizes.
There are more than $11.6 million in unclaimed prizes including five other $100,000 top prizes.
Buchanan County retailers have received more than $1.6 million in commissions and bonuses and educational programs in the county received $3.7 million in appropriated funds.