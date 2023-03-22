12 year-old missing girl linked to Northwest Missouri Man

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Troop H officials from the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed to KQ2 this morning, 12 year-old Lisa Mae-Gladys Pierce of Farmington, Missouri is still missing.
The Farmington Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for her on Tuesday night, and Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker, told KQ2 this morning, the child has not been located. Baker says he was disappointed that a case like this didn't fit MSHP Amber Alert qualifications, because she was not technically abducted.
They believe Pierce went missing from Farmington between 7:30 p.m. on Monday and 12:42 a.m. on Tuesday morning after she willing left on foot with her 18 year-old, alleged boyfriend David Allen Jennings.
According to Jennings Facebook page he is from Oregon, Missouri and loves football. Police have confirmed Jennings is a ward of the state and has been attending Dayse Baker Learning Cetner in Farmington for the last few months. It is from that facility school administrators say he walked away on foot this week. Sources tell KQ2 jennings was last a student at South Holt R-1 in Oregon in 2018.
Pierce is believed to have a diminished mental capacity and may not be able to make rational decisions.
Jennings possibly has relatives in the St. Joseph area, and Farmington detectives have reason to believe they could be headed towards the city.
Pierce is 5'3" with black hair, blue eyes, and has a burn mark on her left wrist, she was last seen wearing a black hooding with "JT" in white letters and jeans with holes in them.
Jennings is 5'7" with brown hair and hazel eyes, he was last seen wearing a baseball cap, black hoodie, and shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to dial 911 or call the Farmington Police Department at (573) 431-3131.