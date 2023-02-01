139th Air National Guard Base relocation continues

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As the Air National Guard base at Rosecrans Memorial Airport continues to relocate to the north end of the runway, discussions are ongoing with what to do with the existing base.
As relocation efforts for Rosecrans are in full swing, the guard is speaking with the city of St. Joseph about the possible future uses for the current facilities and the advantages the guard and city will gain upon completion.
"What we offer here is the development we have based south, which has access to our ramp that we have now, access to the runway, we've got a couple hangars, things of that nature. So as we migrate north through the new build, we'll turn this property back to the city as we go," said 139th Airlift Wing Commander Colonel John Cluck.
"We just recently completed a business plan with the Chamber of Commerce and that property to the south end of the airfield will be marketed so we'll try and get some businesses in here. Any type of workforce development will be good for our community and the airport," said Public Works and Transportation Director Abe Forney.
Cluck says progress on the new facilities is going well as they finish a new full-motion simulator and begin to prep for the next phase of developments.
"The next phase will be for us to do our design work on our Northside ramp, the parking apron where the aircraft will actually reside," said Cluck.
The 139th Airlift Wing has another 17 buildings to construct before the move is completed within the next 10 to 15 years.
"It'll be a phased approach. Clearly, I can't build the base all at once, so I can't give up the old base all at once. But we've put some, some logical thought in what part of the base we give over first, to make it the best for the city. And as we get there, the biggest part that would help that would be getting this ramp and hangar built because that's really what we feel like is marketable, either to another military organization, another civilian flying organization," Cluck said.
The city, guard, and chamber are all all working closely together to determine what's next for the new and old airbase.
"We've got a couple of grants going on right now: one is for the runway project and one is for the tower project. So when the guard transitions to the north side of the airfield, we're gonna have a new tower. We're gonna have a new runway, we'll have a whole new airport," said Forney.