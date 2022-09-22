139th Airlift Wing hosts students for career fair

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Hundreds of high schoolers are thinking about what direction they will take after graduating high school.
To help make that choice, area high school students are visiting the 139th Airlift Wing this week.
A struggle to recruit students during the pandemic is now back in full swing.
"During those two years, it was really difficult for our recruiters in the schools. So once the pandemic ended, we decided to open up our open up the gates here at the base," Public Affairs Superintendent for the 139th Airlift Wing Sergeant Michael Crane says
The 139th Airlift Wing hosting over 500 high school students to recruit for the international air guard.
"It's been cool for real. It's been like dope seeing everything they've been talking about and everything, and I'm sure I'm going to see a lot of stuff that's going to interest me today so hopefully I find something I enjoy,” Percy Duncan, Riverside High School student says.
Many students are unsure of what their future holds, but open to possibilities including serving their country.
"And plus I am interested in joining the International Guard,” Alexander Williams, Riverside High School students says. "A lot of benefits that come with it. It's just nice to serve the country you know."
Sergeant Michael Crane says joining the guard is a great opportunity that allows students to pursue a degree and get paid to serve in the guard with the benefit of free schooling.
"Being able to interact with all of our airmen that we have here, it's gonna show that we're just like them. Especially in the National Guard, we live and work most of us in the community. And most of the people in the guard, they do one weekend a month, two weeks a year. Letting the community and students come and see our base, meet our airmen, learn about the different crops, which we have over 50 different careers,” Crane says.
Those interested in joining receive full college tuition paid for in the state of Missouri.
They must commit to basic training and dedicate one weekend of service per month.