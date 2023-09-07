18 Emporia State beats #5 Bearcats, snaps 29-game losing streak to Northwest

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) For the first time since 1994, the Emporia State Hornets have beat Northwest Missouri State.
#18 Emporia State defeated the fifth-ranked Bearcats, 33-13, Thursday night.
The Hornets took an early lead, 6-0, on a pick-six, but the Bearcats took their first and only lead of the game later in the first on Jay Harris touchdown.
Northwest lost its starting quarterback, Mike Hohensee, in the first quarter to an injury.
The Hornets lead 13-7 at the break and went on to beat the Bearcats, 33-13. The win snaps a 29-game losing streak to Northwest.
The Bearcats go on the road next Saturday to play Fort Hays State.