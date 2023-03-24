2 injured in 3-vehicle crash on Friday

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) Two people were injured in a three-vehicle accident in Buchanan County on Friday.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, three vehicles were northbound on Interstate 29 inside the city limits of St. Joseph, when Marissa Lord, 29 of Manhattan, Kan. failed to observe the vehicle in front of her slowing down for an upcoming construction zone.
Lord rear ended the vehicle of Cynthia Drimmel, 68 of Lancaster, Kan. causing Lord to travel off the left side of the road. Drimmel's vehicle was pushed forward into another vehicle.
Lord was taken to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries and Drimmel was taken to Mosaic with minor injuries.
The patrol reports that Lord was not wearing a seat belt.