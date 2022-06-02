2 injured in crash Thursday afternoon on Missouri 6

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) Two people were injured following a crash at the intersection of Missouri 6 and State Route Z Thursday afternoon.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Mark Cooper, 55, of Jefferson, Arkansas, was northbound on Route Z, when he failed to stop at a stop sign and pulled in front of eastbound Terry Debord, 67, of Clarksdale.
Debord struck the driver's rear side of Cooper's vehicle causing it to overturned. Cooper's vehicle then caught on fire.
Cooper was taken to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries. Debord was also transported to Mosaic with moderate injuries.
The patrol reports both drivers were wearing seatbelts.