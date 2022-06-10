2 injured in three-vehicle crash Friday morning

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) Two people were taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Buchanan County Friday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Russell Plummer, 71, of Gower was stopped behind another vehicle, driven by Macy Chadd, 30, of Cameron, on U.S. 169, four miles north of Gower.
Chadd was attempting to turn left, when Plummer was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by Anna Plackemeier, 29, of Cosby, causing Plummer to hit Chadd.
Plummer and an occupant, Diana Plummer, 70, were taken to Mosaic Life Care with moderate and serious injuries.
Chadd and Plackemeier were not injured.
The patrol reports that everyone involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.