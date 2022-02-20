2 killed, 3 injured in Platte County crash

(PLATTE COUNTY, Mo.) Two people were killed and three more were injured in a crash on 92 Highway near B Highway in Platte County Sunday morning.
According to the Platte County Sheriff's Department, a 37-year-old man from Salina, Kansas was driving a minivan westbound on 92 Highway when the vehicle left the shoulder of the road, overcorrected, crossed the center line and struck a Ford Edge, driven by a 67-year-old woman from Platte City.
The driver of the minivan and a 14-year-old passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other passengers in the minivan, a 6-year-old and a 5-year-old, were taken to an area hospital with moderate injuries.
The driver of the Ford Edge was taken to an area hospital with moderate injuries.
The sheriff's department says that the driver of the minivan and the 14-year-old were not wearing seat belts.
"Crashes like this one are a tragedy for all involved, their families and their communities. It also highlights the importance of wearing seat belts. I encourage everyone to properly utilize seat belts and child safety seats every time they are in a vehicle," said Platte County Sheriff Mark Owen.
The department adds that a preliminary investigation indicates that alcohol may be a factor in the crash.