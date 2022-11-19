2 killed in DeKalb County crash on Friday

(DEKALB COUNTY, Mo.) Two people were killed in an accident just after 5:30 p.m. on Friday in DeKalb County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Tonya Maize, 52 of Union Star, was northbound on Route J as Michael Burnett, 46 of Maysville, was driving a Freightliner eastbound on MO-6, one mile north of Amity.
The highway patrol reports Maize failed to yield at the intersection. Burnett attempted to avoid Maize and hit the driver's side of her vehicle.
Both vehicles travelled off the north side of MO-6 and down an embankment. Burnett's vehicle overturned, struck a utility pole, and came to a rest on its driver's side.
Burnett and Maize were pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger in Maize's vehicle, a 10-year-old boy from Lathrop, was transported to Mosaic Life Care with moderate injuries.
According to the highway patrol's crash report, all three were wearing seat belts.