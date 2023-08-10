2 killed in multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two people died as a result of a multi-vehicle crash on the northbound I-229 offramp to 36 Highway on Thursday.
According to the St. Joseph Police Department, officers received several calls of a multi-vehicle collision just after 9:00 a.m. on Thursday.
Police said a fully loaded semi-truck rear ended a Silverado pickup, which moved forward and hit a fully loaded dump truck. The dump truck was moved forward and hit a commercial boom truck.
The front passenger and rear passenger of the pickup were killed in the crash.
The two victims have been identified by SJPD as Diana L. Ptomey and Joyce L. Ptomey.
The driver of the pickup was taken to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries.