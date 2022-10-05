2 seriously injured in Tuesday night motorcycle crash

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two people were seriously injured following a motorcycle crash Tuesday night.
According to the St. Joseph Police Department, a motorcycle was travelling westbound on Frederick Avenue when it collided with a truck that was turning left to get on to northbound Interstate 29.
The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were taken to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries. Police say the driver was a 46-year-old male and the passenger was a 36-year-old female.
The condition of the driver and passenger is currently unknown.