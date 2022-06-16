 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

2021 Water Quality Report available online for Missouri American Water Customers

  • 0
American Water

The new 2021 Water Quality Report is now available online for Missouri American Water Customers.

The report provides details about the source and quality of the drinking water provided to northwest Missouri.

All customers are encouraged to visit here to view the report to learn more about the source and quality of their drinking water.

“We're continuing to have excellent marks and excellent response to our water quality, all the things that we do all the testing all the reports that we put together. So it just backs up all of our investment, everything that we do for our customers, for those businesses, to make sure that they've got the best high quality water that they can have,” said Jody Carlson, Director of Operations, Northwest Missouri.

Also this year, Missouri American Water is investing approximately $400 million to upgrade water and wastewater treatment plants and pipeline systems across the state to enhance water quality and service reliability.

 

Recommended for you