2021 Water Quality Report available online for Missouri American Water Customers

The new 2021 Water Quality Report is now available online for Missouri American Water Customers.
The report provides details about the source and quality of the drinking water provided to northwest Missouri.
All customers are encouraged to visit here to view the report to learn more about the source and quality of their drinking water.
“We're continuing to have excellent marks and excellent response to our water quality, all the things that we do all the testing all the reports that we put together. So it just backs up all of our investment, everything that we do for our customers, for those businesses, to make sure that they've got the best high quality water that they can have,” said Jody Carlson, Director of Operations, Northwest Missouri.
Also this year, Missouri American Water is investing approximately $400 million to upgrade water and wastewater treatment plants and pipeline systems across the state to enhance water quality and service reliability.