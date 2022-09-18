2022 class inducted into St. Joseph Sports Hall of Fame

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Sunday night, the St. Joseph Sports Commission second class was inducted into the hall of fame.
10 individuals, one team, and a Special Olympics Athlete of the Year taking their rightful place in the hall of fame.
The 2022 St. Joseph Area Sports Hall of Fame Class features coaches, athletes, champions, innovators and so much more.
It's an elite group inducted into the Hall of Fame Sunday night featuring legendary wrestling promoter Gust Karras.
Central and Missouri Western great Michael Hill.
Longtime Griffin's coach Tom Smith.
Gary Filbert who did a lot for sports in the state of Missouri.
Lafayette legends like Vic Eaton who played at Missouri, and Janet Clark Moody, who was one of the greatest MIAA basketball players in conference history.
Also featuring US Olympic coach Dennis Snethen, a pioneer in weightlifting.
As well as George Hayward who officiated in the NFL for more than 25 years.
And Bill McKinney who played, coached, sold and created sports opportunities in St. Joseph, Also an international clay shooting champion in HL “Doc” Childress.
These 10 icons and what's the other sports took their place in the Hall of Fame.
And so did the Herzog motorsports team, and Special Olympics athlete of the year Tanner Hrewnchir.
While the inaugural Bill Snyder woman of impact award went to Missouri Western head women's basketball coach, Candi Whitaker.
Just the second Sports Commission Hall of Fame class with many more honors and inductees to come.