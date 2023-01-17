2022 Coffee for a Cure sets new donation record

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Human Bean's seventh annual Coffee for a Cure event set a new record.
The Human Bean took in $10,525.94 in sales and tips Oct. 21, 2022, during the annual event supporting breast cancer survivors in the area. With the Mosaic Life Care Auxiliary match, the grand total came to $21,051.88. That money goes toward the Mosaic Life Care Auxiliary Breast Cancer Patient Assistance Fund.
Rocky Massin, Mosaic Life Care Auxiliary president, said Coffee for a Cure is a great cause.
"It goes to people that need money that insurance doesn't cover, so we're very happy to raise money for that," Massin said.
The Human Bean employee Morgan Spencer said it was exciting to see the money roll in as she and her coworkers aimed to set a new record.
"It was just really rewarding," Spencer said. "We prepare for it for months in advance, and coming into it and getting to up it from last year and the years before is just a great experience."
Coffee for a Cure supports the Mosaic Life Care Auxiliary Breast Cancer Patient Assistance Fund, which provides mammograms, education and post diagnosis support for breast cancer patients.
Massin said the fund also aids patients with financial help.
"It means a lot to the people that are in need of the money to go toward things that they don't get from insurance," Massin said. "We pay some of those expenses directly so they don't have to struggle with coming up with the money for those things."
Both Spencer and Massin said it's amazing to see the community come together to support an important cause.
"It's like the whole month of October, we just get crazy, like, good responses from everybody. And they're like 'oh, we'll be here, we'll be here, we'll be here.' And it's just really amazing to see different faces and then see them come back to us after the whole event is over with," Spencer said.
"It's really interesting how it keeps growing the way it does," Massin said. "And, again, the community response has just been tremendous. So we're just really gratified by all that."
Coffee for a Cure happens each October. Nationwide, The Human Bean has raised $2.6 million in the past 16 years to benefit breast cancer causes.