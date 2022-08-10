2022 Missouri State Fair kicks off Thursday in Sedalia

(SEDALIA, Mo.) The 2022 Missouri State Fair is just days away.
"Buckets of Fun" will kick off with the opening day ceremony on Thursday as the first official event for the 120th State Fair.
The first day of the state fair features events for everyone, including the queen pageant and coronation, opening day parade, and military flag retreat ceremony.
This year's grandstand features several headliners including Trace Adkins, Sam Hunt, ZZ Top and Justin Moore.
For more details on this year's fair visit www.mostatefair.com/.