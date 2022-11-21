2nd annual blood drive in memory of Will Walker

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The second annual Blood Drive in memory of cancer warrior Will Walker will take place Tuesday.
The American Red Cross will host the event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. November 22nd at East Hills Shopping Center located at 3702 Frederick Ave., in St. Joseph.
Will was diagnosed with Synovial Sarcoma when he was just 9 years old, requiring multiple blood transfusions during his battle with cancer.
Will Walker passed away on November 15, 2021 at the age of 16.
The blood drive not only serves as a memorial to his life, but a way to help others fighting for their lives and in need of blood.
“The Red Cross is just honored to be a part of this legacy to carry on the gift of life in memory of such a wonderful person that has such a huge impact on not only northwest Missouri, but really on the world. So we encourage everyone to schedule an appointment and come out tomorrow to donate blood in Will's memory,” said Angie Springs, Spokesperson for the American Red Cross.
You can register to donate blood by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App or visit RedCrossBlood.org, and enter sponsor code: EASTHILLS, or call 1-800-RED CROSS.
Walk-ins are also welcome on the day of the event.