3 incumbents running for at-large city council seats

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph municipal elections are a week from today.
Voters in the city will go to the polls for primaries in races for mayor, city council and municipal judge.
We begin with a preview of the council at-large race, where four seats are open for the nine candidates running.
Right now, we will look at the records of three incumbents running for reelection.
For incumbent Brenda Blessing, she says she can speak proudly of the city council's accomplishments over the past four years.
Blessing says as she runs for reelection she offers a voice of moderation and balance to a lot of other council members with differing ideas on how to get things done.
"I think there are some things I can add to it. I think we'll have a balance to the council. You can't be labeled into thinking this way or that way. I think that’s why it's so important to be bipartisan,” Blessing said,
One thing Blessing says is crucial to the future of St. Joseph's success is turning the tide on losing population shown by the latest census.
"Think of 4,000 less people paying property tax, sales tax. That's a big loss and we're still trying to provide the programs and the street maintenance and everything on that less amount of money,” Blessing said.
One way to do that, Blessing says, is to improve the community's appearance, have people take more pride in the city and continue the growth and development in people, industry and businesses to attract people to come to St. Joseph and stay and use her experience to help the city get there.
“I will be able to hit the ground running and to continue that thought process. I've developed relationships with people in the city, city workers and other council members and business people that I can hopefully continue that growth and prosperity for St. Joe,” Blessing said.
Because of redistricting, current councilman for District 2, Marty Novak is running as an at-large candidate for a second term.
He has taken a strong position on the Interstate 229 double decker bridge.
"It's not even 40 years old now and they're talking about doing something else. The resolution I sponsored was to keep I-229 in its entirety, the whole 15 mile stretch. That makes sense when you look at the fact that the federal government reimburses at the rate of 90 percent for an interstate highway and 80 percent for a state highway,” Novak said.
Novaks thoughts are similar for the Civic Arena, investing in what we already have.
"It's a good structure. We need to get the most bang for our buck out of the Civic Arena rather than looking to throw it away and build something new,” Novak said.
Like Blessing, Novak says he's focused on community appearance and improving the quality of life in the city to attract more people and businesses to move here and to pay city employees what they're worth.
"That's a top priority, getting things in line and making sure we have our public safety up to staff and make sure they are funded for what they should be making," Novak said.
Incumbent Spanky O'Dell says his experience on the council for another term will be important in using the next $19 million round of federal Covid relief funds in the best way possible.
"They haven't seen the functions of the city so the locations and allocations of this money is crucial. This money has to be given to the right places where people were hurt and benefit the city in the long run. You have to have been in office to have some idea of where we stand," O’Dell said.
O'Dell says during his eight years in office on the council, they've done a lot to help improve residents' quality of life and attracting others
"Riverfront mountain bike trail, the splash park for young families, eight new playgrounds for eight parks that have been sitting idle for decades. We're doing things for the younger generation and younger families," O’Dell said.
O'Dell says if reelected he has some ideas about addressing the trash problems in the city.
He also likes the idea of some kind of riverfront redevelopment that is affordable.
"Getting something between Remington and downtown and possibly even a walkway over the railroad tracks won't take that long and won't allocate a lot of money and it's something that we can get started right away," O’Dell said.
"If we had a riverfront market, it wouldn't take that much money actually get that started and it could flourish into something like the Kansas City market or other places that have that,” O’Dell said.
Of the nine candidates running in the primary, eight of them will advance to the general election unless one or more of them gets at least 50 percent of the vote.
We will hear from the challengers running for the four at-large council seats in coming days along with previews of the mayor's race, other council districts and the municipal judge race.