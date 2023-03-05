3 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-29 Saturday afternoon

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) Three people were taken to the hospital following a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 29 Saturday afternoon.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened as a vehicle was southbound on I-29 and rear-ended a vehicle that was stopped due to slow traffic in a work zone.
The collision caused a chain-reaction, leading to two other vehicles to be rear-ended.
Roy Allison Jr., 47, and Austin Beck, 22, of Beatrice, Neb. were taken to Mosaic Life Care with serious and moderate injuries, respectively. Blake Ommen, 20, of Parkville, Mo. was taken to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries.
According to the highway patrol, Beck and Allison were not wearing seat belts.