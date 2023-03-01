3 Kansas City police officers shot Tuesday night, suffered non-life threatening injuries

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) Three Kansas City, Missouri police officers were shot while executing a search warrant Tuesday night. That's according to Chief of the Kansas City Police Department, Stacey Graves.
Officers were conducting a search warrant in the 2300 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard Tuesday night, Graves said.
"As they knocked and announced and began to breach the door, they took gunfire," said Graves. "Three of our officers were struck. They did return fire. They self-transported to a local hospital."
Graves added that all three officers are sustained non-life threatening injuries.