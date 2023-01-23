3 people injured in Des Moines school shooting, police say

Three people were injured Monday in a shooting at a school in Des Moines, Iowa, according to tweets from the Des Moines Police Department.
Police say two of those injured are in critical condition and one was seriously injured.
CNN affiliate KCCI reported that the injured included two students and one staff member.
At 12:53 p.m., Police and fire personnel responded to a report of a shooting at 455 SW 5th Street, which houses Starts Right Here, a charter school, police said in a news release. They found the injured people, who were taken to hospitals.
Starts Right Here is a charter school which helps young people living in disadvantaged circumstances, KCCI reported.
"Approximately twenty minutes after the shooting incident, and two miles away, Des Moines Police Department patrol officers and detectives took multiple suspects into custody following a traffic stop," the release read.
Police did not identify the suspects or say if they had been charged.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.