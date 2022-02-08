3 vying to replace retiring Judge John Boeh as municipal judge

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After serving for two decades as St. Joseph's Municipal Court judge in the basement of the Buchanan County Courthouse, Judge John Boeh is retiring in April
That has opened up his seat and three local attorneys are campaigning to take his place. Here's a closer look at each of them.
TED ELO
Ted Elo has been an attorney for the City of St. Joseph for close to 20 years. He says as municipal judge he would like to change lives.
"Even if we keep ten young people from reoffending and ending up in more significant trouble, that's ten less people who are harming the community and harming themselves," Elo said.
The St. Joseph born and raised Elo says he sees the frustration of property maintenance employees who are trying to get homeowners to clean up their messes and face violations, but are slowed down by the system.
"They issue a citation and it takes a while for the arraignment to occur. Then by the time they get in front of a judge, 6-10 weeks has passed. Most often times the judge will give these people more time," Elo said.
Elo says he would like to make municipal court more user-friendly, even possibly offering up night court at times to help people with their schedules. Also, if people don't have the funds to pay a fine, Elo says he could come up with sentencing alternatives.
"If you got some body able-bodied and not employed, have them cut the 85 year old woman's yard who doesn't have family in town who might be looking at a property maintenance violation," Elo said.
TERRI LOUDEN
Terri Louden has run her own private practice in St. Joseph for the past 30 years. She says that now is the right time to enter public service.
"I've always wanted to give back and I can't think of a better way to give back than to the city that I raised my children in than to run for municipal court. I think I can make a difference," she said.
Louden already serves on a number of local boards and was recognized in 2020 with the Missouri Women's Justice Award for general practitioner.
"I have all of the legal background, practice, knowledge, that, and all that's important in being a judge," Louden said. "But, so is your disposition and knowing how things really work."
Louden says sometimes people just make mistakes and end up in Municipal Court. She says she has some understanding for them and wants to help so they don't end up back in court again in the future. However, for repeat offenders, she says she has less patience.
"There are some who need a little more persuasion than others," she said. "Some who have decided to game the system a little bit. Those people make it hard on our community. Municipal Court is a place that, I believe in accountability always, but sometimes if there's a little accountability there, sometimes they don't take the next step."
JASON SOPER
Jason Soper has been with the city attorney's office for the past four years. Before that, he had his own private practice.
"I've been on both sides. I've been a defense attorney in municipal court. I've been a prosecutor in Municipal Court," Soper said. "I know that side of the job, I know that side of the job."
Soper says he wants to follow in the path of retiring Judge Boeh, who's court he says he has admired for a number of years.
"To make a good judge you need to have two things. Number one, you have to be fair and you need to be balanced," he said. "Fair and balance is what I'm going to bring to it. There's a time to be tough on some things but you have to be realistic, this is municipal court. A lot of people who come to Municipal Court don't have a lot of money, they can't pay lavish fines." .
Soper says if elected, he would bring back a program that the court used to
"I want to look at is the homeless court," he said. "We had a homeless court for a while, a special way of handling people who were experiencing homelessness and getting them involved in community resources that we have."
The top two vote-getters from Tuesday's primary will advance to the April general election.