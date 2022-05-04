(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Now is the time to show appreciation for your arts hero.
The Allied Arts Council is now accepting nominations for the 31st Annual Mayor's Awards for the Arts.
The awards are designed to honor and celebrate people that contribute to the arts or increase access to arts experiences in St. Joseph.
You can nominate an artist, arts organization, advocate, educator and corporate citizens.
A panel of arts leaders from the state will select the winners.
Nominations are due by 5 p.m. on June 6.
Mayor John Josendale will present the awards at the Annual Allied Arts Council on July 21.