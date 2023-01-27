34th annual Midland Empire AG & Rural Lifestyle show returns this weekend

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The 34th annual Midland Empire AG & Rural Lifestyle show kicked off Friday morning at the Civic Area.
The event is full of vendors ranging from agriculture related products and services, equipment, food items, and much more including a petting zoo for kids.
Special show pricing is offered on products and allows collaboration between members of the agriculture industry.
The director of the show saying it’s the people that make this such a successful event year after year.
“So it's a great way to get to do a lot of business, talk to customers that you already have and meet new potential customers. And then for the folks coming to the show. I mean, it's something to do. It's something to go learn, pick up literature, new products and services that you might want to consider as part of your operation,” said Cindy Cornelius, Event Director.
The farm show will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, January 27th and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, January 28th at the Civic Arena downtown.
Admission is free and open to the public.