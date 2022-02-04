4 vying for Southside city council seat

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Regardless of who wins the race for the city council's 2nd District, St. Joseph Southsiders are sure to have a strong voice at city hall.
Taylor Crouse is one of four longtime Southsiders running in the race.
"I think District 2 needs somebody that's got a megaphone," Crouse said. Somebody that speaks up for them. A lot of people have a chip on their shoulder. They feel like they've been forgotten. They feel like they've been passed by on economic development or infrastructure improvements.
The American Family agent says he's been disappointed by the work of past city councils that he says have pushed off important work that has needed to be done.
"The city has had a bad habit of rather than doing a few little projects every year that their budget allows to kicking the can down the street and then ten years later having all these projects that need to be taken care of that are cost prohibitive," Crouse said.
Crouse added that he is also concerned about St. Joseph's drop in population, saying that current leadership hasn't done enough work needed to draw in new businesses and new jobs.
"We owe it to them to try and make St. Joe an attractive place to locate a business," Crouse said. "High tides raise all ships. If we can help businesses expand, grow, locate here people are going to move here. We can not afford to lose another 3,000 from this census to the next."
For candidate Mike Bodde, it's personal for him to have a strong Southside voice on the city council.
"I've invested heavily down here with the best part of my life and the best part of my family's life," Bodde said. "I've felt like I could be a strong voice for the South End."
The commercial electrician is bullish on the Southside, saying it's time for that part of town to stop being overlooked.
"We've got to start to expect more and want more. It's time for us to. We have a tremendous amount of pride. We have a tremendous amount of talent in the South End. Maybe it's time for us to use this council seat to realize that."
Bodde says if elected, he will focus much of his energy on economic development for the Southside.
"I want to incentivize business to be in our area, especially small business, Bodde said. "I want to see South End people looking at South End businesses and prosperity. We are an underserved market. We have money down there, we have money down there, we have talent down there."
Candidate Aaron Armstrong also feels like the Southside has been taken for granted by much of the rest of St. Joseph
"I've listened to a lot of families there saying nobody is listening to us, like being ignored. I've heard that so often," Bodde said.
The Walmart employee took a significant role in the cleanup of Southside following flooding there in 2019. Armstrong says the city didn't do enough to help and that's been a lot of his motivation in making his first run for public office, vying for a seat on the city council.
"It's pretty important to get new people in there, new faces to be out there and give people of St. Joseph a voice to let them be heard and work on their concerns," Armstrong said.
Like Crouse and Bodde, Armstrong also wants to keep the I-229 double decker bridge to help keep Southside's industrial traffic moving. He also wants more work to be done on salaries for police and other public safety workers.
"A lot of our police officers have left for higher paying jobs outside of our city," Armstrong said. "I'd like to see them get equal pay to neighboring cities so we can retain officers and hire more officers as well."
Ben Burtnett was unable to be interviewed for this story.
The top two vote-getters from next Tuesday's primary will advance to April's general election. However, if one candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote in the primary, they will win the race automatically.