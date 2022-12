(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Officials from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services and the Missouri Department of Conservation join us to talk about Eagle Days.

The event will run December 3 and December 4.

The hours on Saturday are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Sunday events will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

