49th annual Membership Exhibition to be held at Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art is hosting its 49th annual Membership Exhibition beginning tomorrow.
The museum says this year's exhibit features a large number of first time artists.
Whose ages range from 9-years-old to 89-years-old and will feature 187 different pieces from artists from all over the St. Joseph area.
"So on Friday the 13th we are holding our annual membership opening. All of our members get to submit two pieces of artwork into our exhibition here at Albrecht-Kemper museum of art. This is our 49th annual one, with 187 pieces from 107 different artists. We have a 9 year old little girl that submitted a piece all the way to I think the oldest is 89. So we have a variety of ages, professionalism, some people that have never even submitted themselves, some people that have submitted at the national level, all levels of expertise," Marketing Manager Kaitlyn Doolan says.
The exhibition is free and open to the public and set to begin at 4 p.m. It will run until 7 p.m. and will also be open on Saturday the 14th through the 19th during normal museum hours.