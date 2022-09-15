50th and final carnival at Bishop LeBlond

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) This weekend marks the 50th anniversary of the LeBlond High School Carnival, it also marks the last carnival.
The St. Joseph Catholic Academy telling us that it was time to end the carnival.
The president of the academy said new fundraising events are in the works to take its place but right now, it's time to appreciate all of the hard work from volunteers.
"What I can say is it's been fun for this last carnival has really made us and look at where we were, where we come from, and where we might be going. We want to be one family in five different campuses. And it's just an epitome of what we are seeing here working together as one family to make it happen,” Julie Love Smith, Director of Communications St. Joseph Catholic Academy says.
The carnival begins this evening at 6 p.m. but guests are asked to arrive at 5:30 p.m. for a special blessing to celebrate the 50 year anniversary.