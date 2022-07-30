6-year-old writes book for other kids, introduced by Moila Shriners

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Moila Shriners held their Family Fun Night event on Saturday.
This year the Shriners welcomed a special guest -- a 6-year-old from Wichita that is now an author of his own book.
Wyatt was born with extra thumbs, and was told he would not be able to write his name by the time he was in kindergarten. But after multiple surgeries, Wyatt has written a book.
So the local Moila Shriner's organization brought Wyatt and his family to share his story.
"Not only did he write the book, he did all the sketches that the illustrator then cleaned up, and while he was in kindergarten, so he has overcome mountains. So keep an eye out for it," Wyatt's mother said.
If you're interested in reading Wyatt's book, it is currently being printed, so it will be available soon. In the meantime, you can also buy it at the link below.