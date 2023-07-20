(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) July 20th marked the 6th Annual Cameron Veterans Home Assistance League Golf Tournament at the St Joseph Country Club. The tournament provides financial assistance to the Missouri Veterans Home in Cameron Missouri.
After a presentation from a local ROTC and renditions from different individuals of patriotic tunes twenty-six teams took the green. But one of the more interesting parts of the day happened inside with a museum of veterans' journeys.
Milt Toratti is a US Army Veteran that spends his free time chronically veterans stories from war. Toratti got his start in keeping history when he was 13 years old when he was able to interview the last living soldier from the Civil War.
"So all these books I've written over the years I have a copy of each and it's kind of a way to give back supporting veterans affairs. Maybe they want to tell their story to somebody and never has been able to do so " said Toratti.
Set up near the dining area in the clubhouse were two tables. One table featured many of his writings from a collection of 120 stories that told the shared a specific soldiers journey through combat. Another table featured relics from multiple points in war history.
Toratti plans to display his collection at each Cameron Veterans Home Assistance League Golf Tournament.