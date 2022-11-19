8th annual tree lighting ceremony at East Hills

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) East Hills kicked off the Christmas season with its 8th annual tree light Saturday evening.
The event featured live music, refreshments, and a special appearance from Santa himself.
East Hills staff say events like this are important to help bring the community together and spread a little holiday cheer.
"This event is always about tradition. Bringing everybody together for the holidays and doing something fun," says East Hills General Manager Lindsey Davis.
"The tree lighting is all about kicking off the holiday season and it never gets old. People cheer and get so excited when we light the tree and the other lights here in the center court at East Hills shopping center," Davis continues.
