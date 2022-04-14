92 traffic stops made in law enforcement joint operation

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Multiple law enforcement agencies were out in St. Joe overnight Wednesday to perform a joint operation. The goal--to target fleeing vehicles.
The operation had a combined 40 officers participate.
"We had eight troopers working the operation to assist the St. Joseph Police Department. And they stopped 27 vehicles and gave out 37 warnings and had four arrests," Sgt. Shane Hux with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H Headquarters said.
Sgt. Hux says the operation ran from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. and it was mainly within the St. Joe city limits.
"So the highway patrol was basically assisting the St. Joseph Police Department and the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force, the Andrew County Sheriff's Department and the Elwood Police Department," Sgt. Hux said.
Data released from the operation says there were a total of 92 traffic stops. Results show 96 written traffic citations or warnings, 16 arrests including 10 city or state warrants served and 6 vehicles fled, but they were all found later.
Sgt. Hux says the operation also had some eyes in the sky; a helicopter from the Missouri State Highway Patrol in the capital came up to assist.
"And the reason why we do that is because it's a lot safer than pursuing vehicles through the city limits of St. Joseph. And our number one goal is public safety, so that by initiating vehicle pursuits, you don't want to cause people to wreck or pedestrians get struck, or anything like that," Sgt. Hux said.
Sgt. Hux says the different resources they are all able to pull together is one example of a good relationship among the different agencies, and that finding safer ways to serve their community is just one reason why they do this several times a year.
"We rely upon each other not only for officer safety reasons, but also for resources. So during an operation like this, we don't encourage anybody to flee the police at anytime. Just this is an operation where we focus on more of the public community as far as their safety, and we want to eliminate any additional risks that are unnecessary," Sgt. Hux said.
The operation is done once every few months as they do several a year.