A leader in and out of the ring

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Three St. Joseph boxers entered the ring this weekend.
Three fighters from St. Joseph's Johnson Brothers Boxing represented the city Saturday night at 'Strike Night' in Kansas City.
12-year-old Martaevion Circuitt is one of three St. Joseph boxers that competed.
While this may be Circuitt's ninth fight ever, coach Thomas-Huitt Johnson says that he has already proven to be a strong fighter.
"I asked him if he wanted to fight, he said 'yes'. I told him the kid's older, he said 'I don't care.' He's just gotta get out of that fight with a smile on his face knowing he did well; and if he does that, then we won that fight regardless of if we ended up with a loss on the record,” Johnson said.
While his competitors may seem like a daunting challenge, Circuitt doesn't let his nerves distract him from the one thing on his mind as he enters the ring.
"I think well winning that's winning. I can't. I can't think of anything else. I can't hesitate. I think I think about winning and everything that I learned you know at home at home my standards and everything else that I gotta win so when I match,” Circuitt said.
Not only does coach Johnson admire Circuitt as a fighter, he also feels a strong connection with the entire Circuitt family.
"He has four little brothers, the oldest of five boys and what's cool about those guys is you know, we have four. I have four brothers on the youngest of five so five boys. So Martino's families a little like my family,” Johnson said.
More so than winning, Circuitt loves being able to be a leader to his younger brothers both in and out of the gym.
"For me it's like almost being a dash like teaching my brothers and making sure that almost better than me in life and hopefully I want them to make it and succeed in life,” Circuitt said.
The gym posted on Facebook Saturday night that Circuitt lost in the main event fight in a close decision.