'A Moment in Time': Walt Disney's hometown, Marceline, MO, honors 100 years of Disney

(MARCELINE, Mo.) Hundreds of people across the country flocked to Marceline, Missouri Saturday to celebrate a 'moment in time.'
A clock dedication ceremony was held to celebrate 100 years of Disney in Walt Disney's very own home town.
"It makes you feel special. It adds something nice to a town," said David Young, a Disney fan who traveled to Marceline from Texas for the event. "A lot of these small towns are kind of disappearing, so it's kind of cool, especially if you're a resident, to see something new come in."
The event featured fireworks, a private dinner on the Disney Family Farm, a special visit from Mickey an Minnie, and of course, the dedication of the Main Street replica clock, where even the voice of America's most famous mouse was in attendance.
"It's really amazing that they were able to donate this. To know that it gets to live here in Marceline and be a part of something as incredible as the hometown museum, I think there's nothing more fitting to celebrate the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company," said Bret Iwan, voice of Mickey Mouse since 2009.
Marceline, being Walt Disney's hometown, has been a community that embraces Walt's legacy. Many people making the trip this weekend were able to see that through the Walt Disney's Hometown Museum, which offers an extensive display of preserved Disney history.
"I'm a cast member at Walt Disney World so we always talk about Walt's story and the history of The Walt Disney Company, but it's amazing for me to actually see it for myself now," said Disney Cast Member Sydney Green. "We can preach about it all we want, but just to be here and feel it for yourself is really, really special."
Because the Disney Parks' Main Street U.S.A. is directly based on Marceline, many feel that the town receiving a Main Street replica clock is a symbol of both the historical and emotional ties between Marceline and the Disney legacy.
"Feels historic honestly, you know being around all the the legacy and the history here of Walt. Even though he was only here for a portion of his life it still seems like a big deal," said Michael Dorris, a traveler from St. Louis.
"Most people know Marceline as Walt's town but now we're really tying it together with the clock," said Green.
Earlier this year, the Walt Disney Museum presented classrooms in Marceline with an official Mickey Mouse clock as part of the kick-off announcement to Saturday's celebration.