A new generation of patriots in local Boy Scouts

(Savannah, Mo.) Brats and burgers, hotdogs, and summer salads.
A day off, and a good BBQ is the definition of Memorial Day for many.
However, on Monday morning, a local Boy Scout troop learned it is about much more.
They could be marching down 5th Avenue in The Big Apple and you wouldn't know the difference, the cadence isn't any different in Savannah, Missouri than NYC. Here though, parade goers have plenty of space to spread out this Memorial Day as everyone gives thanks.
"The Boy Scouts mean everything. They are the future, they are the future leaders, the guys that are coming up ahead," said Ken Ballard, the Commander of American Legion Post #287.
"Most of these boys are pretty unique they really do get it," said Keith Walsh, Pack Leader, Troop 60.
Just last week these same uniforms worked to clean up this sacred space, "You get to learn about the sacrifice people have made to keep this country free," said Cy Walsh, Troop 60.
Today they are seeing why we pause each Memorial Day, and how their volunteer hours spent are a way to show their respect and to give back, to give thanks to those who paid the ultimate price.
"You feel good about yourself because you participated," said Ben Mears of Troop 60.
