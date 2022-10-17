"A Week Without Violence":

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It's domestic violence awareness month and the local YWCA is dedicating a whole week to bringing awareness to St. Joseph of domestic violence.
"We call it 'The Week Without Violence,'" said YWCA CEO Tammy Killin. "We try to get the community involved in that as much as possible, to just show support for survivors, to hear their stories, and to take action."
The YWCA in St. Joseph said the need for awareness and help in the community keeps growing.
"Since the pandemic, we're obviously seeing more people here," said Killin. "Everyone's at a different stage, whether it's housing needs or whether it's therapy needs or case management or sitting with them in the courtroom, sitting with them when they have to make a police report. There's so many different aspects. So we've tried to, but we can always do better."
In 2021, the YWCA shelter provided shelter to 247 adults and children, provided 8,410 nights of shelter and answered 1,480 hotline calls.
In 2021, the YWCA community support team provided 217 individuals with therapy sessions, provided substance use treatment services to 40 survivors and provided 762 survivors with advocacy services.
In 2021, Bliss Manor housing program provided 9160 nights of housing to 30 families fleeing domestic or sexual violence and provided 1,6390 hours of supportive services.
In 2021, 64 households received financial assistance and supportive services related to housing and basic needs and administered $321,353.29 in financial assistance.
For more information on how the YWCA helps the community click here.
"As far as like our outreach, we have court advocacy," said Keisha Davis who is a survivor outreach specialist at the YWCA." So we do have a court advocate that supports when they did that, what are some protection and go into coordinate stuff. And we also have law enforcement advocate and hospital advocacy. Those are some of our bigger programs as far as the community outreach goes."
This year's "Week Without Violence" begins Monday evening at 5:30 P.M. with a guest speaker at the YWCA Terrace room.
"Our speaker tonight, her name is Angeline and Thompson. She has been fleeing from her use her for roughly 30 years," Davis explains. "Her story is definitely very powerful and very eye opening. So I'm looking forward to hearing from her tonight. And her story of survival, I think is going to bring a lot of awareness."
Monday 10/17 Take Back the Night. YWCA Terrace Room: 5:30-6:30 P.M.
Tuesday 10/18: Tuesday's in Purple. Show your support by wearing purple.
Wednesday 10/19: Educational Panel. MWSU Blum: 218: 3 P.M.
Thursday 10/20: Thursday's in Black. Show your support by wearing black.
Friday 10/21: Memorial Walk. MWSU Campus Clock Tower: 6 P.M.