AAA and Missouri State Highway Patrol offer holiday travel tips

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As the anticipation for the Fourth of July looms over us, there are many precautions to take to ensure you're staying safe as you embark towards your holiday destination.
With over 800-thousand Missourians expected to hit the roads this holiday weekend, prepare to hit some traffic as you head to your holiday destination.
According to AAA, the 'high travel period' started Friday and is expected to last through the Fourth of July.
AAA and the Missouri State Highway Patrol have some travel tips to keep you from celebrating your freedom on the side of the highway.
"We like to use the acronym 'BET', which stands for battery, engines, and tires. Three things that folks should keep an eye on before they head out for the road," said Nick Chabarria with AAA. "Check those tires, make sure that they're properly inflated along with having good tread depth. Properly inflated tires aren't only going to keep you safe on the road, but they're also going to make sure you get the most fuel economy from your vehicle."
Sgt. Shane Hux with the Missouri State Highway Patrol says to make sure that, not only is your vehicle in good, working order, but also that you have your phone and phone charger with you when you travel.
After you've checked you're vehicle and hit the road, there are a few things to keep in mind when dealing with the holiday traffic.
"There is going to be some slower moving traffic out on the highways. Pickups pulling boats, campers and RVs, things like that, that we encounter on holiday weekends," said Hux. "Just be patient. The goal is for everybody to get to their destination safely."
And whether you're celebrating on land, lake, or sea, it's important to make sure you're staying safe while having fun.
"If you have a chance to go out on one of Missouri's lakes or rivers and you're in a vessel, make sure everybody has the proper life jacket," stated Hux.
Travelers are encouraged to visit the MoDot traveler app to check for roadway construction along their route to help them plan accordingly.
AAA also advises travelers to leave ample time to get to your destination safely.
If you plan on celebrating the holiday with alcoholic beverages, make sure to arrange a designated driver or utilize a ridesharing app.