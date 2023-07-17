AAA offers tips to prevent vehicle theft

(MISSOURI) In 2021, Missouri ranked sixth in stolen vehicles, that's according to data provided by the National Insurance Crime Bureau.
According to a news release from AAA, the information is based on vehicles with the highest rate of vehicle theft per 100,000 residents.
As part of National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month, AAA is offering some tips on how to protect your ride:
- Park in well-lit areas.
- Close and lock all windows and doors when you park.
- Hide valuables out of sight, such as in the glove box or trunk.
- Do not leave your keys in your vehicle.
- Do not leave the area while your vehicle is running.
For more information on theft prevention visit the NHTSA's website.